Selena Gomez is the maid of honor of your dreams – inside her bachelorette weekend in Mexico

Selena Gomez has set the bar high when it comes to her maid of honor duties. Over the weekend, the Hands to Myself singer threw an epic bash for her cousin and bride-to-be Pricilla DeLeon in Punta Mita, Mexico. Selena was all smiles as she joined the Bride Squad for a host of outdoor activities and some good old fashion fun in the sun. The Disney Channel alum didn’t post any pictures of her time on her social accounts. However, Pricilla didn’t let the moment go by without a shout out. “& I wouldn’t want anyone else standing next to me at the alter (even the two pregnant ones that couldn’t attend). My maid of honor really showed out this weekend and threw me the bachelorette party of my dreams. I am forever grateful.”

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM SELENA AND PRICILLA'S WEEKEND

VIEW GALLERY Selena Gomez threw an epic bachelorette party for Pricilla DeLeon Photo: @pmdeleon22

In the picture, the 26-year-old stands proudly on the beach in front of the sunset with her cousin. Pricilla shared another picture of Selena and the rest of the girls. In the pic, the Back to You singer wore a rainbow shirt, shorts and fuzzy pink flip flops. During their time in Mexico, the girls raced four wheelers. “Play no games,” the caption read. It wouldn’t be a complete girls’ trip if there wasn’t a picture on the beach. Selena showed off her beach body in a red hot bathing suit by Krahs.

MORE: Selena Gomez's latest album is complete – and she is relived!

The Wolves singer sported the suit in the water on the swimwear line’s official social media. Selena also took a moment to show it off while lounging with the girls and in the water. “BAE WATCH @selenagomez is wearing the Comino Rib One Piece also available in navy and white,” Krahs founder Theresa Marie wrote. Selena has been with Pricilla since the start of her love. In 2017, the 13 Reasons Why producer proudly planned the lavish engagement party and surprised her bestie by purchasing her wedding dress.

VIEW GALLERY The Hands to Myself singer wore a smoking hot red swimsuit Photo: @krahs

MORE: Selena Gomez makes her return to Cannes the only way she knows how – with style!

“When your maid of honor makes your dress a reality and surprises you with it,” the caption read along with a video of Selena and Priscilla holding a sign that said, 'I said yes to the dress.'” Selena proudly celebrated the occasion on her social media account. “We have waited our whole lives for this #whyamiactinglikeigotaring.”