Woohoo! CNCO makes U.S. television debut on 'Good Morning America'

CNCO kicked off July making waves in New York City. The five-member boy band which includes Joel Pimentel, Richard Camacho, Christopher Velez, Erick Brian Colon and Zabdiel De Jesus made their U.S. television debut on Good Morning America on July 1. Prior to their stellar performance of their Spanglish hit single, Pretend, the group took to social media to announce their milestone and even created the hashtag #CNCOonGMA to raise the hype among their millions of followers.

Ahead of the live show, what appeared to be hundreds of CNCOwners – a.k.a. fans of the band – stood outside ABC studios in Times Square hoping to get a glimpse of the handsome and talented boys.

The Latinx group which represents different countries and cultures from Latin America, including Dominican Republic, Cuba, Ecuador, Mexico, and Puerto Rico just announced they have a new album coming out in September. “Have you heard the news about our album? September! Prepare yourselves!” they wrote on social media next to a clip of their GMA performance. “Thanks for having us @goodmorningamerica for our first U.S. television debut! We’re very grateful,” they added.

In case you need a little refresh, the boys got their start as a band in the Spanish language singing competition reality show La Banda. The series was created by Ricky Martin who’s a judge on the show and Simon Cowell and the boys won a five-year recording contract with Sony Music Latin. Moreover, the band won Latin Pop Artist of the Year at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Although some might compare them to British boy band One Direction, speaking to Entertainment Tonight, CNCO confessed their boy band crush is actually the Jonas Brothers! Perhaps now that the threesome has eased into singing Spanish, they could collab on a new song with CNCO. How great would that be?