See Stormi Webster steal the show on first cover with Kylie and Kris Jenner

Stormi Webster has gotten her moment in the spotlight. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s one-year-old daughter appeared alongside her mother and lovey Kris Jenner on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. The trio are a vision as they each don Leopard print attire. Stormi wears an adorable Dolce & Gabanna dress. Makeup mogul Kylie stuns in a black suit with leopard trim and sleek sunglasses. Kris takes take the cake as the ultimate boss in a full leopard-print dress with matching Dolce & Gabanna sunglasses. The 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder shared the picture with her fans next to an inspiring caption.

Stormi Webster made her magazine cover debut on Harper's Bazaar Arabia with Kylie and Kris Jenner Photo: Morelli Brothers

“Here’s to STRONG WOMEN! May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them.” Little Stormi only makes an appearance in one picture but she certainly steals the show. Kylie and Kris keep the mother-daughter boss vibes going as they pose for a series of photos. In one pic, the momager pics up her baby girl as they playfully pose for the camera. “I never thought much about a mother’s love until i became one myself. There’s no words strong enough to tell you how much i love you and how blessed i am to have you in my life @harpersbazaararabia.”

Inside the magazine, Kylie – who welcomed her little girl in February 2018 – opened up about the life-altering experience. “When I became a mother, my perspective on life completely changed, and so did how I look at my own mom and appreciate all the things that she’s done for me,” the businesswoman said inside the spread. “Now I can understand the way that she feels about me, the way that she loves me, and how strong her love is for all her kids, because of how obsessed I am with Stormi,” Kris, who is also mother to Kylie’s siblings Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Robert and Kendall, echoed her sentiments.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder opened up about how her relationship with her mother shaped her love for her daughter Photo: Morelli Brothers

“I’m obsessed with you, Kylie!” This isn’t the first time Lovey (as her ten grandchildren call her) has appeared next to one of her dynamic daughters and granddaughters for a spread. In 2018, Kim Kardashian and North West joined Kris for Fendi’s unforgettable three generations ad.