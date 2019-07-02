Step into 'Chateau Britney' - Miss Spears' 7,000+ sq ft home

She’s so lucky, she’s a star, and she has, has, has...the home of everyone’s dreams! Britney Spears is one of the few international superstars with a home valued in the single digit, million dollar range, but don’t be fooled, her home is no shack! The lovely estate is home to Britney's two kids with dancer Kevin Federline (Jayden James Federline and Sean Federline) and her boyfriend of

Britney acquired the $7.4 million Sherman Oaks mansion in 2015, after selling her 7,796 square foot Beverly Hills home for almost the same price as her new one, $7.8 million dollars. Despite the small difference in price, the lifestyle change of the pop princess was quite massive. Her new home is almost double the size at 12,000 square foot and sits on a 20 acre lot.

Check it out!

Loading the player...

MUST SEE: Britney Spears reveals jaw-dropping, color-coded, walk-in closet

It is evident that the mother of two loves spending time at home and takes advantage of all the amenities her villa offers. Hey Brit, want to invite us in? We promise to stay in your lovely guest house!