Serena Williams isn't giving Meghan Markle parenting advice – here's why

Serena Williams isn’t in any rush to give bestie and new mom Meghan Markle any advice. The Duchess of Sussex welcomed her baby boy Archie Harrison with Prince Harry on May 6 – and according to the tennis star – needs time to figure things out. “I never pass on words of wisdom because I feel like, everyone, when they have a kid, especially when you just have a baby, it’s so difficult to just be,” the athlete told BBC. “It’s just like get through the first three, four months and then we can talk.”

Serena Williams said that she isn't giving Meghan Markle parenting tips

Although she isn’t giving out advice, the history-making athlete and her family still found time to pop in and visit Archie and his parents. In May, ahead of the French Open, it was reported that Serena, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their one-year-old baby girl Olympia paid the royal family a visit. The 37-year-old, who has had a years-long friendship with the Duchess also played a major role in her pregnancy. Ahead of Archie’s birth, Serena threw an epic New York City baby shower for the former actress.

With Archie’s christening approaching on July 6, there's no telling if Serena is in the running to become the little royal’s godmother. The timing is perfect, as she will be in London for the Wimbledon tennis tournament. There’s no doubt that the designer will qualify as a great god-mommy having proved her skills with her own little one. However, when it comes to being a pro at the mommy game, she admits that she does not have parenting down.

“I’m a mess,” she quipped. The tennis pro is embracing her new role and all the change that has come with it. “Becoming a mom has changed my perspective on a lot of things,” she shared. “It also has changed me in terms of, I want to leave a legacy. I want to be this, positive person for my daughter. Everything I do, I want to do it for my daughter and I never, obviously had that motivation before.”