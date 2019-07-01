Even though Taylor Swift is a few weeks away from releasing her new album titled Lover, the artist isn’t going through the best moment of her career. Feeling distressed, the singer recently stated that most of her musical legacy is about to be passed on to the hands of her former representative, Scooter Braun. The talent manager bought the label in which Taylor recorded her first six albums, Big Machine Label Group, for $300 million dollars.

The news isn’t all that pleasant for Taylor as she refers to the entrepreneur as a person who bullied her along with Justin Bieber and Kanye West, and someone who wanted to end her musical career. After Taylor published a letter explaining what happened and how she feels, Justin took to social media and replied with an open apology for a post he wrote years ago.

“Hey Taylor. First of all I would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time I thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive,” wrote the singer in regards to the post he wrote three years ago. The artist added that Scooter had nothing to do with the message and that he even advised him not to joke in that sense.

Justin, who expressed his thoughts next to an old snap of him and Taylor, finally added: “I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone I love that’s crossing aline.”

Taylor's worst case scenario

Over the weekend, Taylor published a letter in which she expressed that her biggest fears were about to come true because she never imagined that the owner of the record company she worked for would have sold her music to the person who attacked her so repeatedly. "This is Scooter Braun, bullying me on social media when I was at my lowest point. He's about to own all the music I've ever made," wrote the blonde beauty next to a picture of Scooter with Justin and the message of which he apologized for.

had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums,” wrote Taylor after noting she would no longer be working with the recording company.

Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it,” she added after recalling the situations in which she was exposed which includes the incident with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, which dates back to the 2009 Grammy Awards. “Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter, “ she added.

Despite the panorama, the singer believes things will be better in the future. “I will always be proud of my past work. But for a healthier option, Lover will be out August 23,” she added.