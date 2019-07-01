To say it was a memorable weekend for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas would be an understatement. The longtime couple finally said ‘I do’ at their dream wedding at the Château du Martinet in Provence, France on Saturday, June 29. Of course, it was a star-studded affair in which Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle, Maisie Williams, Ashley Graham and many more A-listers were in attendance. And you know who else was there to accompany them at such an important life event? Their adorable pup Porky Basquiat!

Porky was a guest of honor at Sophie and Joe's wedding Photo: @porkybasquiatjonas

Porky might’ve missed the Sucker singer and the Dark Phoenix actress getting married in Las Vegas back in March, but there was no chance he was going to miss the chateau wedding! Like a good boy, the little one traveled all the way to France to witness his mom and dad get married in front of their favorite people. Obviously, Porky could not be ousted from the festivities and was even included in Joe’s groomsmen photos looking handsome in a mini-size suit.

The famous couple adopted the pup back in 2017 Photo: @joejonas

The singer and the Game of Thrones star became a family-of-three when they adopted Porky in 2017. The famous couple even created a social media account for him (@porkybasquiatjonas) where one can get a glimpse at his fabulous life. You know, things like traveling on a private plane and getting suited up on any given day.

Porky even has his own social media account Photo: @sophiet

Although it’s nothing new for a couple to have their pets join them at their wedding, Joe and Sophie clearly steered away from tradition at their pre-nuptial celebration. The now-married couple turned the sartorial traditions around by asking their guests to wear white at their pre-wedding dinner party in which they stood out in bold scarlet ensembles.

The 23-year-old bride slipped into a simple yet stunning red gown which she teamed with strappy silver heels. Meanwhile, her love took the red look to a full effect with a sleek suit and matching dress shoes.