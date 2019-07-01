Government to Cardi B: That's not 'Okurrr,' says she can't trademark her famous phrase

Okurrr isn’t just Cardi B’s thing. Court documents revealed that the Money rapper was denied her request to trademark the famous catchphrase. Officials at the U.S. Patent and Trademark offices considered the phrase to be “widely-used commonplace expression.” The USPT also noted that the saying “does not function as a trademark or service mark to indicate the source of the applicant’s goods and/or services.” The I Like it Rapper filed an application to trademark two versions of the saying. Okurrr (spelled with three R’s) and Okurr (spelled with two R’s) on March 11.

It was Cardi’s plan to put the saying on merchandise including a clothing line. Since her arrival on the music scene, Okurrr has been a staple in the rapper’s vocabulary. The Bodak Yellow rapper even starred in a Super Bowl LIII commercial that saw her promoting Pepsi with the famous phrase. Okurr has been used by a variety of stars. Kim Kardashian and her family have been seen using it on episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In 2018, the mother-of-one broke down the famous phrase. “It’s like a cold pigeon in New York City,” she said on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” It depends on the situation you’re in. Like if somebody checks somebody. It’s like ‘okay’ but that is played out.” The not-so-Okurrr news comes on the heels of Cardi’s latest court drama.

On June 25, the Press rapper was indicted on 12 counts. The charges included two felony attempted assaults with the intent to cause serious injury, harassment, criminal solicitation, conspiracy and reckless endangerment, which are misdemeanors. Cardi has plead not guilty. Cardi is accused of injuring two bartenders during an alleged altercation in a Queens nightclub.