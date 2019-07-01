Eva Mendes gets emotional in flashback clip starring Ryan Gosling

Sweet memories! Eva Mendes featured her leading man Ryan Gosling in a post dedicated to their first film. “Flashing back to one of my favorite scenes from A Place Beyond the Pines. [heart emoji] #fbf DerekCianfrance #Shannonplumb.” The scene from the 2012 film shows Eva and Ryan’s characters posing with their newborn son and motorcycle. In the movie, Ryan plays a motorcycle stunt driver, who begins to lead a life of crime to provide for his child and girlfriend. A Place Beyond the Pines was the first full feature film the pair starred in together.

Ryan also wrote Eva’s 2014 movie, Lost River. Off screen, Ryan, 38, and Eva, 45, are parents to four-year-old Esmerelda, and three-year-old Amada. Parenthood is the couple’s biggest and best collaboration for the two A-listers. If the chance to take their love to the big screen happens again, the actress is fully on board. “The two times we’ve collaborated, him and I, have been the two best experiences in my career. There’s such special work in The Place Beyond the Pines,” she told O magazine. “We had known each other for a while already, so to work together was really exciting. And being in the film Lost River was nothing short of a magical experience.”

She continued: “I would love to either act opposite him again or be directed by him at some point. I just love working with him. In a career of 20+ years, to have my two most incredible creative experiences be with him, of course, I’d want a third." The pair have been together since 2011 and have remained notoriously private ever since.

The New York and Company designer shared sweet sentiments about how the love of her life changed her perspective about motherhood. “It was the furthest thing from my mind,” she told Women’s Health. “Then, Ryan Gosling happened. I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have…not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him."