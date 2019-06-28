Could Stormi Webster be gaining a little brother or sister? Fans seems to believe that Kylie Jenner is expecting baby number two. Pregnancy rumors sparked after Khloe Kardashian shared a video from her 35th birthday party, during which someone, who fans believe is Kylie, is heard in the background saying, “I’m pregnant.”

Kylie, 21, is already a mom to daughter Stormi, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott. Back in April, the reality star penned a tribute for her partner, adding at the end: “Let’s f–k around and have another baby.” Kylie kept her first pregnancy under wraps until she announced the birth of her baby girl in February of 2018.

Explaining her reasons for the secrecy, she wrote to her social media followers: “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way i knew how. there was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal i had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Fans believe Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child

She added, “Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in m entire life and I’m actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. my beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and i just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this i could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Earlier this year, the beauty mogul admitted in an interview with Germany's Interview magazine that she wants more kids. “I always knew I wanted to be a young mother,” Kylie shared. “I remember people used to ask, ‘Are you ready for this?’ And I always knew I was ready but you don’t know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child.”

“[Stormi] really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better,” she added. “The way that I look at things is a lot more positive and I really feel like my life didn’t start until I had her.”