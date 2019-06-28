Becky G is teaming up with Taylor Swift for concert at top secret location

Becky G and a few special ladies are headlining a special concert. The Sin Pijama singer will take the stage for the second annual Amazon Prime Day concert. “Playing a show with some pretty bada— ladies #PrimeDay Concert 2019 let’s gooo!! You can watch July 10th at 9pm ET on @PrimeVideo presented by Amazon music,” her announcement read. The concert will be held in New York City in a top-secret location. For the occasion, Becky will perform a host of her biggest hits.

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and SZA will also take the stage for the two-hour event. With all of that girl power, fans can’t help but wonder if there will be a couple of fun collaborations. Taylor will headline the event. The Bad Blood singer will perform her new singles, You Need to Calm Down and Me. Me, was the biggest single debut of any song in the history of Amazon music. The event will be open to a select amount of Amazon Prime members.

No worries, fans of the superstars will be able to stream the concert live on Prime Video. Amazon prime members worldwide will have access to the show. Glee and the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Jane Lynch will host the special event. Last year, Ariana Grande headlined the show. The Bad Idea singer was joined by Alessia Cara and Julia Michaels.

Amazon Prime Day starts Monday, July 15. For 48 hours, shoppers will have the chance to rack up on some of the best deals the site has to offer. Get ready to swipe your card and move your body to the beat. Happy dancing and happy shopping!