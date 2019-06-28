Eva Longoria is doing her part to normalize motherhood in the entertainment industry. Since her son Santiago Bastón's birth last year, the director, 44, has traveled around the world with her baby boy, bringing him to work and breastfeeding on set. Though Eva was able to create a mother-friendly enviornment on the set of her ABC series Grand Hotel, she admitted in a new interview with Parents magazine that having a child can impact an actress’ career postpartum.

“I do think there has to be a normalization within Hollywood to make sure that motherhood is accepted in a wider way,” the Desperate Housewives alum confessed. “Many times, [after becoming a mom] you no longer get the sexy roles, or you have to take time off until you’re looking a certain way.”

Eva returned to work weeks after welcoming her first child with husband José “Pepe” Bastón. “Going back to work was hard,” the Dora and the Lost City of Gold actress shared. “Breastfeeding while working was hard, just for the timing of the pumping and the feedings and the sleeping and the not sleeping. You just do it and get it done.” However, it helped that her son “has been a dream baby.” She explained, “He's healthy, he's funny, he's sweet, he sleeps, he eats—he's made it easy for us.”

The Hollywood star recently celebrated Santi’s first birthday and baptism. Though he is just a baby, Eva—who is one of the founders of Time’s Up—is already teaching her son to be a “good man” through her actions, like hiring a majority of women in supervisory roles for her new ABC series. “I feel there’s more pressure to raise a good man today in this world and to make sure he understands equality and feminism,” she said. “But it’s not about telling him, it’s about showing him in his everyday life.”

“The stakes are higher now that I have a child,” the Grand Hotel executive producer noted. “I need to make sure I’m doing my part to leave the world a better place — for him and for all the children of our future.”