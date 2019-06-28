These last weeks have been very difficult for Lorenzo Lazo Margáin, Edith González's widower. He had to face the death of his beloved wife on June 13 after she battled cancer. The 64-year-old economist has kept a very low profile, allowing Edith´s sister, Víctor Manuel, to be the family spokesman... till now. Yesterday, he shared a very special message. He wanted to send a big, massive "thanks" to all the people who have supported the González de Lazo family and showed them love during these sad times.

Lorenzo and Edith tied the knot in 2010 and together with daughters Constanza and Lorenza, formed a happy, stable family

Lorenzo – who was married to the actress for nine years – posted the image of an obituary which contained the special message. They wanted to thank friends, fans, media and all the people who admired the actress for all the love and solidarity shown after the sudden news of Edith´s death.

This is the heartbreaking message Lorenzo Lazo shared on his social media on behalf of all the family

In the brief – but very moving – message, the following lines can be read: "It is impossible for us to personally thank the priceless signs of affection we have received for the irreparable loss of Edith González de Lazo. We want to express our gratitude to all the people and organizations in Mexico and other countries, who have shared with us this painful loss, we really hope you keep the best memories with you and that you pray for Edith's eternal rest."

This is Lorenzo's first publication since June 13, when he posted the picture of a grieving black bow to mark the terrible tragedy. Edith's widower received endless messages of support and affection in reply.

Lorenzo and Edith, a love story to remember

They were one of the more stable couples in the showbiz since they married in 2010. Edith was completely besotted with him and used to praise him whenever she had the chance. "Lorenzo is a man of deep beliefs, not just intellectually but emotionally, he is a man in all its meaning," she said on one occasion. Lorenzo, a private person, held back when it came to public proclamations of love, but his devotion to his wife was evident in his actions. As Edith´s brother Victor Manuel recalled in an interview for TV show Venga la Alegría: "He was a gentleman, he would be with her the 24 hours, he would just leave her when he had to do a chore related to work." Lorenzo was head-over-heels in love with his wife, whom he described as his "guardian angel, the biggest blessing of my life."

Edith González's brother Víctor Manuel revealed in an interview that Lorenzo did not leave her bedside

