Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are quite possibly the world's most perfect couple - here's the proof, and we're not only talking about their outrageously good looks and the chemistry and love they share. The happy couple also make some pretty adorable babies as well.

In 2017, after more than 10 years together, the Súbeme la Radio singer and the tennis superstar welcomed twins Nicholas and Lucy. Luckily for us, the duo is not shy about their affection and often shares cute moments with their babies. Take a look!

Over time, we have seen Enrique engage in “serious talk” with Nicholas, posting the cute video on his social media channels. Anna has also showed her followers how she likes to exercise while holding the twins in her arms. The best part? Seeing how each baby emulates their parents' other loves: tennis, dancing and of course, singing.

Although Enrique has been an entertainer all his life and has brought joy to people with his music, we are wagering that entertaining kids is another of the star’s most recently acquired talents - making his twins giggle is the one he seems to love the most!