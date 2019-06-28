North West seems to have inherited her dad’s love for music as well as her mother’s sense of fashion. The oldest West-Kardashian child is taking every chance she gets to rule the dance floor, the stage and any other space she may find herself in.

The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has already directed and starred in her first music video, where we even see her correcting her mom’s moves! And her dad’s Sunday Services provide the perfect scenario for her to take over the mic and the stage. Check out her stellar performances below:

On June 19 the very proud Kardashian mama posted a video about her new Body Makeup from her KKW Beauty line where North could be heard in the background sharing that she wants to be a dancer, rapper and singer!

"Northy" also has an innate love for fashion, which she has clearly gotten from her mom’s sense of style. Kim often features her daughter on social media styled up in some of her signature pieces in her closet. Here's to more photos and videos of this budding superstar-in-the-making!