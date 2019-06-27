With summer being officially here it feels like every day should be National Sunglasses Day, however, the must-have accessory has its very own special day which falls on June 27. Few people might know this, and one of those people is Salma Hayek. The Mexican actress took a moment to remind us of the day (is it a holiday?) with a photo in which she appears relaxed over a hammock wearing – you guessed it – a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Salma looked fab in a green jumpsuit as she lied on a hammock Photo: @salmahayek

The 52-year-old star looks ultra-stylish nonetheless in a green halter jumpsuit featuring colorful embroidery and a ‘70s-inspired silhouette. “Happy National Sunglasses Day!!!” she wrote next to the iconic face emoji wearing dark sunnies. As per usual, the mother-of-one has been keeping busy, you know, being a movie star and all, and just recently it was announced she might be starring on a new gig.

MORE: Salma Hayek and her husband celebrate his birthday with this A-list couple

It seems Salma is in early talks to join Marvel’s The Eternals. Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, the storyline focuses on a race of ancient human beings (known as the Eternals), and if all goes as said, Salma would appear opposite Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani. No further details have been disclosed about her role, but we imagine it will be an imperative one to the film.

The Frida star has been ultra-busy with one film after the next Photo: @salmahayek

However, one of her new roles we do know about is her latest for Amazon’s upcoming sci-fi drama titled Bliss. The Beatriz at Dinner actress took to social media to announce her new character of Isabel in which she stars next to Owen Wilson.

MORE: Get the look: Salma Hayek's flawless summer-ready makeup

Next, to a video where she’s getting her hair and makeup retouched with loads of spray, the Oscar-nominated actress wrote, “Meet my new character, Isabel! So honored to get to be directed by Mike Cahill and to get the chance to drive Owen Wilson crazy!!!”