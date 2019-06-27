Shakira's son – a photographer at just 4 years old? See Sasha's latest pic

Shakira’s not the only person in her family with the creative gene. The Hips Don’t Lie singer shared a beautiful picture taken by her son. “Picture taken by Sasha Piqué Mebarak my new four year old photographer," she wrote, adding the Spanish translation: "Foto tomada por Sasha Piqué Mebarak, mi nuevo fotógrafo de 4 años! Shak.” In the photo, Shakira looks every bit of the top model as she gazes into the camera. There was no need for a glam squad. Shakira’s face was natural with a little touch of makeup and no filter. Sasha’s skills are put on full display, as the lighting for the photo is perfect.

The Chantaje singer and Gerard Piqué don’t just share the little photographer, they are also parents to six-year-old Milan. Sasha is a boy of many talents and no fear. While on summer vacation with his family, the little Piqué and his big brother made some unexpected friends. Sasha and Milan were excited when they got the chance to play with sharks. While their dad cheered them on, the boys reacted to the sea creatures saying that it felt “like sand” when they touched them. The Spanish soccer star, the award-winning singer and their boys are reportedly vacationing in the Bahamas.

Shak’s followers can look forward to more sweet moments from her and her boys from the trip. The Grammy-winning musician opened up about her boys’ personalities and why she captures every moment. "One of the most memorable moments with Milan was when he started being able to identify items on flashcards. We started when he was 6 months old and he caught on right away,” she told Popsugar.

“With Sasha, I’ve found that he’s really musical and has an innate capacity for it; he even plays the drums! I’ve documented those moments and countless others. I’m a serial documenter."