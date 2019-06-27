Modern First Family: Rosario Dawson's daughter Lola could be the next first daughter

Rosario Dawson and her 15-year-old daughter Lola Dawson are the ultimate mother-daughter duo. Although it’s not always easy living with a teenager, the actress and her only child demonstrate to be the exact opposite with their close and special bond. And now that the Hollywood star and presidential candidate Cory Booker are going strong with their romantic relationship, if all all goes well, Lola could be looking at spending some of her most memorable years at the White House as the next first daughter.

Although there hasn’t been any public talk of engagement (yet), the couple, who likes to keep their relationship on a low profile, is not opposed to the idea of marriage – at least not from Cory’s side. On a recent appearance on The Ru Paul Show, the Democratic hopeful casually hinted at possibly proposing to Rosario before 2020. “The swearing in ceremony isn’t until the 21st of January 2021,” he said when Ru stated he would be the first unwed POTUS in a very long time. “You never know what could happen before then.” Imagine that!

If Cory were to become President of the United States, he would be breaking a major milestone in American history as there has never been a president, who served with a girlfriend, whose child is not his. Lola was 12 years old when she was adopted by Rosario, and the pretty pair have been ultra-close since becoming a family.

The Daredevil actress and her daughter, who used to have the special tradition of making steel cut oats every morning, would now be creating new memories at the former home of Barack and Michelle Obama. There's no question that Cory, Rosario and Lola would be a first as the ultimate modern family to represent America – and we're here for it!

Rosario herself was adopted by her stepfather when she was younger. Back in 2008, the 40-year-old star told Latina magazine, "I always wanted to adopt kids 'cause my Dad adopted me.” She added, "That idea has stayed in the back of my head.”