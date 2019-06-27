Serena Williams can now add another honor to her long list of accomplishments. Serena has just fulfilled another longtime career goal and announced that she will grace the cover of the Wheaties cereal box — a very high honor for athletes. General Mills has been highlighting exceptional and extraordinary athletes for their Wheaties cover since 1934, deeming the cereal “The Breakfast of Champions.”

Serena joins an elite club of Wheaties athletes such as Michael Jordan, Caitlyn Jenner and Mary Lou Retton (gold medal Olympic gymnast and first spokeswoman for the brand)

On June 25, the 23 Grand Slam title winner announced via social media that she was chosen to be the next athlete to be on the Wheaties box. Serena will be the second African American woman to be on the cover of the box, tennis player and professional golfer Althea Gibson having been the first (Althea was the first African American athlete to cross the color line of international tennis and became the first African American to win a Grand Slam title).

Serena shared in her social post that “In 2001, Wheaties paid homage to a true champion and an icon by putting her on the cover of a Wheaties Box. Althea Gibson was the FIRST Black Woman tennis player to be on the box. Today, I am honored to be the second.”

Tiffani Daniels, the marketing manager for the brand, shared in a press release that “Serena exemplifies all of the personal attributes that Wheaties looks for when choosing who its next champion will be. On the court she has been named the women’s most valuable player seven times, while off the court she uses her voice to inspire and spark change to make the world a better place.”

Here are to more historic milestone moments for this inspiring momma!