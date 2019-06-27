Gerard Piqué and Shakira’s sons Milan and Sasha made some unexpected friends during their summer vacation: sharks. The FC Barcelona soccer player shared a video of his kids petting nurse sharks on Monday, June 24. While some might be nervous to encounter a group of sharks, the singer’s brave children were clearly not afraid.

CLICK FOR PHOTOS

Loading the player...

Sasha, four, and Milan, six, excitedly stroked the fish, seeming surprised by their texture, exclaiming it felt “like sand!” Doting dad Gerard could be heard saying (in Spanish) “wow” and “look how cool [the sharks are].” Sasha and Milan sported matching blue rash guards and swim trunks for the adventurous outing.

MORE: Ronaldo or Piqué? Who is your favorite soccer dad

The Spanish star and his family are reportedly vacationing in the Bahamas. Last week, the dad-of-two posted a snapshot of himself and Shakira with their two boys on a boat. Alongside the image, the athlete simply penned, “Family.”

VIEW GALLERY The Colombian singer and Spanish soccer star have been vacationing with their two sons

The tropical getaway comes a few weeks after the Hips Don’t Lie singer appeared in court to testify in her alleged tax fraud case. Shakira was charged last December for allegedly failing to pay 14.5 euros ($16.4 million) in taxes from 2012-2014. The courts have accused her of six counts of fraud.

MORE: Shakira's secret to an awesome workout session

If found guilty, the Chantaje singer could face jail time and a hefty fine, though it seems Shakira isn't letting her legal woes get her down this summer. One week after appearing in court, the Colombian beauty flaunted her bikini-ready body on social media, showing her followers a pink bathing suit she designed.