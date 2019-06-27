Camila Cabello is calling out her fans for being 'insensitive' after breakup with Matthew Hussey

Everyone has been buzzing about Camila Cabello this week because two things: a) she and her boyfriend British relationship expert Matthew Hussey split after being together for more than a year together and b) she and Shawn Mendes released an insanely hot new track along with an equally sizzling music video. Her fans are naturally in a frenzy over all the news, but the 22-year-old Havana singer is kindly asking you all to back off.

Apparently, Camila's ex has been getting trolled from the singer's fans after the breakup, so she took to her social media to post a little PSA. "To my fans, if you really love me, please do not send people I love and care about hateful things," she wrote, adding that mean comments are not only hurting the person in question (Matthew), but her too. "You doing that really hurts me, and it's so unnecessary and heavy and damaging to add more pain to pain. There's a real person behind your tweets. You spamming them with hateful insensitive things is really not funny, is causing all of us pain, and doesn't all reflect the values I talk about."

She continued: "Please be kind and compassionate and sensitive and respectful. I know you love me, but anyone that's doing that is really not even respecting the sacred things in my life. The people I love and care about is one of them. I would really appreciate it if you would delete any mean comments you've sent and please be kind by leaving it alone."

You spamming them with hateful insensitive things is really not funny, is causing all of us pain," she wrote to her fans Photo: @camilacabello

There's no word about her feelings towards those rumors that she and Shawn are dating, but there is some good news Camila can look forward to—on September 12, she will be honored for her charity work and receive the Voice Award at the Save the Children's centennial gala in New York City.