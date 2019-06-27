¡You go, señorita! Camila Cabello to be honored as 'a leader of her generation'

In a week that she has made headlines for both her hit song Señorita with Shawn Mendes and some personal news, Grammy-nominated singer Camila Cabello is in the spotlight once again as she's set to be honored for her charity work. On September 12, NBC News' Today stars Hota Kotb and Savannah Guthrie will be hosting Save the Children's centennial gala in New York City, and presenting Camila with the prestigious Voice Award.



Camila will receive the Voice Award from Save the Children for her philanthropic work

As Save the Children celebrates their centennial year, the organization, which named Camila an official Ambassador last year, is recognizing the multi-talented 22-year-old for using her rising profile in the music world and "the power of her incredible voice" as a platform to help vulnerable children around the globe. "Through her unwavering commitment to stand up for children in need, Cabello has cemented her status as a leader of her generation in shaping the future of philanthropy," read a statement from Save the Children.



The 22-year-old star has "used the power of her incredible voice" to help the world's most vulnerable kids

For International Day of the Girl in 2016, the singer launched a "Love Only" fundraising t-shirt and also helped bring attention to Save the Children's humanitarian relief efforts in Syria. Last year, the Cuban-born star took time to shine a spotlight on hurricane-stricken Puerto Rico, visiting the island and donating proceeds from her San Juan show to bringing aid to the disaster area.

As one of this year's Save the Children's honorees, Camila is certainly in good company. While she will be recognized in NYC, in Los Angeles Oprah Winfrey will present the Centennial Award to The Walt Disney Company’s CEO Robert A Iger as an individual "whose commitment and effort over time creates change for children that lasts a lifetime."