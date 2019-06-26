It’s been almost two months since the Met Gala, and Alex Rodriguez is opening up about his third appearance at the glitzy fashion event, where he partied it up with A-list celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. With his fiancé Jennifer Lopez by his side, A-Rod enjoyed the big night and although it’s been weeks, he’s still reminiscing about the event and the star-studded conversation that took place at his table.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the former pro baseball player revealed juicy details about the swanky event that took place on May 6. “We had a great table,” he said. “The black guy from The Wire—Idris Elba, yeah, and his new wife. Some famous singer next to me, I don’t know what her name is. Versace—Donatella.” He also had two Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars sitting at the table. “We had Kylie and Kendall. And we had an Asian gentleman from Rich Asians, the lead. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.”

However, it looks like Kylie has a different take on how the night went. The 21-year-old makeup mogul took to her social media to respond to A-Rod’s comments and told her side of the story. According to her, they didn’t talk about any of those topics. Instead Kylie, who was named Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire, attempted to jog Alex’s memory. “Umm no I didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones,” she wrote.

Kylie publicly responded to the former pro baseball player on her social media Photo: @kyliejenner

Kim nor Kendall have yet to react to Alex’s statement. They also haven’t revealed what was actually spoken about at the “cool” table at the Met Gala. JLo, who has a friendship with Kim, has still not taken her fiancé’s side.

Stay tuned for more updates of this Met Gala saga!