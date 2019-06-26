New details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip to South Africa have been revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip to South Africa will be a short visit. British High Commissioner, Nigel Casey confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will are set to visit the African country and spend a matter of days there during their royal tour. The visit is set to take place in the autumn, but during what is considered the South African spring – between September and November. The trip will be the royal’s first tour since welcoming their baby boy Archie Harrison in May.

Archie is set to join his parents for the royal tour, which will also see them traveling to Malawi and Angola. The 37-year-old Duchess and the 34-year-old Duke will carry on Princess Diana’s legacy during their trip. In Angola, Harry and Meghan will highlight the ongoing issues with land mines. Diana famously walked through an active land mind area in the country, wearing a visor and vest during her tour in 1997.

The scheduled tour will come a year after the couple embarked on their 16-day royal tour of Austrlia, Fuji, Tonga and New Zealand. It was there that the royals revealed that they were expecting their first child. While it has been confirmed that Archie is traveling with the couple, royal watchers do not know if the baby Sussex will make an appearance out with his parents. Archie’s sighting could possibly come as he and his parents leave the plane, or if they chose to bring him out for an engagement. In true Sussex fashion, the duo could possibly share a picture of him on their social media account.

The trip will follow Meghan’s return to royal duties after maternity leave. Meghan welcomed her and Harry’s first child on May 6. Ahead of their trip, royal watchers will get a look at Archie out and about with his family, during his christening, which is set to be held his summer.