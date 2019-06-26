Kim Kardashian released her latest beauty and lifestyle line: Kimono, a shapewear brand. The reality star made the announcement of her latest endeavour via social media on June 25. Kimono will be Kim’s “take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work.”

Kimono is expected to launch in July, but pictures of the designs have already been released by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. The designs are made to fit multiple looks and body types: a two-piece set, the perfect shorts for dresses with slits, as well as a full-body option. True to Kim's desire for inclusivity, all her designs are available in multiple colors.

After announcing the release of the brand, Kim shared further details of the brand and its items saying, “Fun Kimono Fact- Kanye drew the Kimono logo.” The mom of four also stated that they will be “Offering real solutions in 9 shades and sizes XXS-4XL, @kimonobody celebrates and enhances the shape and curves of women. Each piece is designed with soft yet supportive fabrics for everyone to feel their most confident.”

According to the star, the name Kimono is play on Kim’s name, but it has received some backlash from fans everywhere. The businesswoman is being accused of cultural appropriation by members of the Japanese culture. The word kimono has a strong significance and history in the Japanese culture, and it is the name of a long, loose, traditional garment.