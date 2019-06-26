New details have emerged in the fatal car crash involving Mexican soccer player Joao Maleck and newlywed couple who lost their lives. On Sunday June 23, Joao's car collided with the couple's car, who were 35 and 26 years old, leaving them dead. The newlyweds were on their way to their wedding banquet at the time of the collision. The 20-year-old, who is the team striker for Sevilla Atlético Club, was reportedly intoxicated when the accident occurred.

Mexican soccer player Joao Maleck was intoxicated at the time of the fatal car crash

The 20-year-old soccer player was reportedly intoxicated when he hit the couple's vehicle from behind. Initially, they did not test him for alcohol immediately following the accident, and as a result, his test came back negative. Still, the authorities decided to do a urine test to rule out whether or not he was intoxicated at the time of the fatal car crash since the urine test retains traces of alcohol for longer. This time, the test came back positive.

The newlywed couple were married one day before the accident and were on their way to a wedding celebration on Sunday, June 23 when Joao hit their vehicle from behind. The soccer player had no major injuries and was transported to a medical center after the accident.

If sentenced, Joao could face up to four to ten years in prison Photo: @todoelfutbolmexicano

Following this accident, Joao was charged with homicide in his native country of Mexico and could face four to ten years in prison. Still, he might not get any jail time because in Mexico, these incidents are eligible for a fine.