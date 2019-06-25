Cardi B is still working through her legal issues. The 26-year-old rapper appeared in at New York City courtroom for her arraignment, where she plead not guilty to a series of charges stemming from an incident in 2018. The Press rapper was indicted on 12 counts which included, two on felony attempted assault with the intent to cause serious injury, harassment, criminal solicitation, conspiracy and reckless endangerment, which are misdemeanors. The Grammy-award winning rapper made her way into the Queens courtroom, past photographers and fans.

Cardi wore a pink and blue suit and carried a pink Birkin bag as she made her way inside. Although her look was toned down – the Money rapper wore a wig that was the perfect match to the blue. Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar will find out her next court date in September. Cardi’s court appearance comes after she was indicted on the charges on Friday, June 21. The decision from came one month after rejected a plea deal for a Class A misdemeanor for the alleged incident that occurred in October.

Last year, Cardi was arrested after an alleged incident in a Queens nightclub. Two women involved claim that the Bodak Yellow rapper and her entourage threw bottles and chairs in their direction – and caused harm to one of the accused and another employee.

Over the weekend, during a concert in connection with the BET Awards, the mother-of-one told made reference to her legal issues. While on stage, Cardi told the crowd, “I ain’t going to jail, I got a daughter.” As far as making any official statements about the case, Cardi, who shares, 11-month-old Kulture with husband Offset has remained mum about the situation.