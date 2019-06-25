Before vacationing with Hollywood royalty in Italy, former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama dined with actual royalty in Monaco. According to People, the American couple had dinner with Prince Albert at Monaco’s The Grill on Friday (June 21) evening, for which "incredible security [was] involved." The pair’s daughters, Sasha and Malia, also attended the royal affair on the top floor of the famed Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo.

Grace Kelly’s son, 61, was in Spain earlier in the day meeting with King Felipe at Zarzuela Palace, but reportedly returned to Monaco specifically for the dinner. Albert and the politician, 57, share a mutual passion for raising awareness around environmental issues.

The former first family’s stop in Monaco is just one of many they’ve made during their lavish European trip. Prior to dining with Princess Charlene’s husband, the Obamas spent time with Bono and The Edge at the Chevre d’Or in Ezé. After their time in the South of France and Monaco, the Obamas traveled to Italy, where they lived la dolce vita with friends George and Amal Clooney.

On Sunday, June 23, Barack and Michelle were photographed enjoying a boat ride on Lake Como with the actor and human rights attorney, before docking in Cernobbio. The Daily Mail reported that a 300-foot exclusion zone was placed around the Hollywood star's Italian villa during the former first family’s stay.

The Obamas’ trip to Europe follows Sasha's recent high school graduation from Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C. Proud parents Michelle and Barack both attended the ceremony earlier this month.