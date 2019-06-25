Reese Witherspoon is welcoming a new member to the family! The 43-year-old actress, who has three children—Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, Deacon Reese Phillippe and Tennessee James Toth— took to her social media to announce they were excited to add a new member to their home. And it's not what you think—this baby is an adorable pupper with big blue eyes, fuzzy skin and is named Lou! Many fans and celebs, including Eva Longoria took to the comments to congratulate Reese on her new pet dog.

"Welcome to the family, Lou! #lovemybulldog," the Big Little Lies actress wrote on social media along with her puppy's first official photo. In the photo, the French bulldog is looking up and wide-eyed at the camera and basically nailing his first headshot. Eva, who is a proud dog mom as well, complimented little Lou and wrote, "Omg no way! He’s beautiful!!!"

This isn't the first time the two ladies show each other some love. On June 19, Eva celebrated her baby Santiago's first birthday and posted a sweet message on her social media along with a photo of the two of them. "Having this beautiful soul to wake up to every morning and to put to bed every night has been magical," she shared. "Every laugh and giggle that comes out of your mouth and every smile that crosses your face has been pure joy!" Reese was quick to congratulate the mother and son duo. "Happy Birthday to you both," she exclaimed.

Eva Longoria congratualted the Big Little Lies actress on the newest member of the family

Besides fangirling over each other on social media, both women also join forces for important causes. For the 2018 Golden Globes, the two actresses wore black gowns and walked the red carpet together in support of the Time's Up movement. "We wear black to say time's up on the imbalance of power and the abuse of power," Eva said. Reese added: "We're standing here because of the courage they had. And also women in all industries and men in all industries that are standing up and saying, 'enough with discrimination and harassment and abuse.'"