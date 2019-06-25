Like father, like son. Enrique Iglesias’ baby boy, Nicholas, might only be 18 months old, but he already appears to enjoy music just as much as his famous dad. The Bailando singer, 44, treated his followers to an adorable video of his son singing while out at sea.

The tot looked summer-ready onboard a boat wearing a wide-brimmed straw hat, striped bottoms, and a top featuring the popular Disney character Lightning McQueen. Alongside the video posted on Sunday, June 23, Enrique simply penned “#weekendvibes,” adding multiple wave and sun emojis. After showing off his musical talent, Nicholas proceeded to “converse” with his father as he gazed out at the ocean.

While the Spanish singer and his longtime love, Anna Kournikova, are known for being a notoriously private couple, they do, however, enjoy sharing every now and again videos and snapshots of their growing twins, Nicholas and Lucy. Just last month, the dad-of-two posted a clip of his son and daughter laughing at him though a window, while he goofed around outside. “Three children in this video," he captioned the heartwarming clip.

Enrique and the former tennis player—who have been together since 2001, after meeting on the set of the singer’s Escape music video—welcomed their twins in December of 2017. During an interview with A New Day (Un Nuevo Día, broadcasted on the network channel Telemundo), the Latin pop star opened up about fatherhood. He shared, “It is a beautiful phase [in my life]. Now when I get to the studio, when it's eight o'clock at night, I say the best part is going back home. I'm happy to see them ... you don't care about anything else, only them."

As with all dads, Enrique has previously confessed that he hopes to be “first and foremost a good father” to his children and to "raise them properly." "As long as they’re good kids. Healthy kids and enjoy life,” he said. “Everybody raises their children whichever way they want and if it works, it works.”