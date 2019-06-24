Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner have a Western wedding weekend – eight months after ceremony

There’s never a wrong time to celebrate your wedding! Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner celebrated their big day – eight months after their initial ceremony – with a host of celebrity friends. The Project Runway host and the businessman went full on Western for their bash over the weekend. The supermodel, her husband and their group of friends went all in for the occasion, which was held in Wyoming. “Party on the prairie,” the 26-year-old host captioned a series of photos from the event.

In the pictures, the 26-year-old is seen line dancing in an all-denim get up, horseback riding, and coaching what looks like a paintball match. Karlie wasn’t the only person to share fun photos from the weekend. The supermodel’s BFF Derek Blasberg shared pictures from a ceremony, of Karlie and Joshua being lifted during a traditional Jewish dance, and posing in front of a gorgeous sunset.

“May your marriage be as intense and long lasting as my hangover from this weekend.” Also along for the Southern fun were Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry – who got engaged in February. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor shared a picture of him dressed in complete cowboy attire an gazing into his bride-to-be’s eyes. “Wonderful weekend of being loved and celebrating love, congrats to a beautiful union @karliekloss @joshuakushner.”

During the portion of the trip that saw the supermodel out of cowgirl mode and in wedding attire, she stunned in an off-the-shoulder dress by Jonathan Simikai. Karlie and Josh said their first round of “I do’s” during an intimate ceremony with 80 of their closest friends and family in October, in Upstate, New York. The blushing bride wore a custom gown by Dior for the occasion.