Pride Month is here! Actors, singers, models and even the British Royals are taking to the streets and social media to show their love for people of all genders and orientations. The LGBTQ+ community has seen drastic changes regarding its acceptance, and people everywhere have stood up for human rights, regardless of sexual orientation.

Actress Lana Condor addressed the topic during her acceptance speech for Best Kiss at the MTV Movie Awards on June 17. The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star encouraged viewers and listeners to "kiss who you wanna kiss, love who you wanna love and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.” Later in the week, Lana took her message to social media, joining the multitude of celebs who have taken a stand on the topic. Check out their heartfelt messages in the video below:

Loading the player...

MORE: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth celebrate 10 years of pure amor

Miley Cyrus, who has identified herself within the LGBTQ+ community, is encouraging others to love people regardless of gender.

Cara Delevingne used Pride Month to confirm her one year relationship with actress Ashley Benson. Although rumors of their relationship abound, the pair had not confirmed it until now.

And who hasn't noticed T-Swift shining light on the topic with her music video You Need to Calm Down? From colorful flags representing the LGBTQ+ groups to lyrics like “you would rather be in the dark ages, just makin’ that sign must’ve taken all night” (referencing a sign that reads “ADAM + EVE, NOT ADAM + STEVE”) — the star makes her stance on love and acceptance very clear.

Swift’s video also brings together other big celebs like Katy Perry, Ryan Reynolds, Ellen DeGeneres, the boys from Queer Eye and many more. It ends by inviting people to show their pride “by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all citizens equally."