Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been shutting down rumors about a dating relationship for years. Camila’s fairytale love with 31-year-old relationship expert Matthew Hussey seems to be shining brighter than ever, but still, we can’t resist looking at Camila and Shawn as a perfect couple. The Señorita duo claims to just be really great friends and explains their close friendship is the results of instantly “clicking” with one another.

Of course, Camila is now with her boyfriend of over a year, but Shawn is still looking for the one. Do you think this pair could just be missing the signs and they are actually meant to be? Check out their cute pictures together and come up with your own conclusion:

Besides the pictures, the pair also speaks very highly of each other… almost as if they were in love! Camila has said, “We’ve known each other for about four years now, and I really love Shawn as a person and he’s always been there for me. I’m lucky I found someone like that early on when I started this.” And Shawn agreed, saying: “Working with [Camila] is a dream. She is the most creative, most fun, most empathetic person I know.”

Of course, we wish Camila the best and happiest of moments with Matt, but deep down we’ll keep an eye out for potential Shamila news, even if the steamy Señorita video is as close to a relationship as we’ll ever get.