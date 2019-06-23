Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are enjoying some fun in the sun while honeymooning in Hawaii. It seems that the tropical paradise was the couples chosen destination for their first official trip as husband and wife according to US Weekly. The new Mr. and Mrs. Pratt were said to be enjoying some pool time together and “eating french fries” on June 23 at the hotel where they are staying. The two tied the knot on June 8, in a private wedding ceremony in Montecito, California.

The couple was said to have kept the dinner “light and fresh” by making it a farm-to-table experience and having used lots of locally sourced ingredients

Their recent nuptials wasn't the only thing the newlyweds celebrated — Katherine took some time to give her hubby a super sweet birthday shoutout on social media by posting a picture collage of intimate moments shared between the two, writing: “Happy birthday to my darling angel face! So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!”

MORE: SEE KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER'S SECOND WEDDING DRESS AND WHAT SHE 'BORROWED' FROM MOM MARIA SHRIVER

The two were said to have hosted a tight-knit wedding ceremony where they only invited their closest family and friends. Katherine’s famous parents Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver were in attendance to witness their daughter’s nuptials to the Guardians of the Galaxy actor.

Loading the player...

MORE: CHRIS PRATT SHARES WEDDING PHOTO WITH KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER

The ceremony was said to have been a picture perfect event on the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito and there was a grand applause when the couple was announced as Mr. and Mrs. Pratt for the first time.