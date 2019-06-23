Mexican Soccer player Joao Maleck involved in a fatal car accident with newlywed couple

Following the fatal car accident in which Mexican soccer player Joao Maleck, 20, was involved, it has come to light that the two people who were involved in the tragic auto collision were newlyweds who were on their way to their wedding banquet. On Sunday, June 23, around 9 a.m. while on vacation in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Joao was driving a Ford Mustang when the unexpected occurred. The rising soccer star, who was a member of the Mexican soccer team, Santos, now plays for the Sevilla Atlético Club.

Joao was involved in a fatal car crash on Sunday June 23 in Guadalajara, Mexico Photo: @todoelfutbolmexicano

Joao, who is confirmed to not have suffered fatal injuries, was taken to a medical center and is currently being detained under investigation. The couple involved in the accident were known as María Fernanda, 26, and Alejandro, 33. The newlyweds were married a day before on Saturday but were hosting their celebration on Sunday. Alejandro is survived by his two children from a previous relationship.

If sentenced, Joao could face four to ten years in prison. However, in Mexico, these kind of incidents are eligible to a fine, meaning he won’t necessarily have to do jail time.

Joao currently plays for the Sevilla FC

The soccer striker, whose mother is from Mexico and father is soccer player Jean-Claude Maleck, from Cameroon, got his start in the sport with the Chivas team of Guadalajara. He was then brought into the Porto Football Club before joining the Sevilla AC.