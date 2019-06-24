The Obamas are living la dolce vita in Italy with another famous family this summer: the Clooneys. Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama were photographed on Sunday, June 23, enjoying a boat ride on Lake Como with George and Amal Clooney before docking in Cernobbio. According to the Daily Mail, the American couple along with their daughters Sasha, 18, and Malia, 20, are visiting the Clooneys at their Villa Oleandra in Laglio.

George Clooney and Barack Obama conversed while on a boat in Lake Como

Amal, 41, stunned for the outing wearing an orange floral Gucci gown, while her guest Michelle, 55, sported black pants and a white blouse. George, 58, and Barrack, 57, both looked sharp wearing similar dark suits, sans ties. The Oscar-winning actor was seen giving the Obamas' oldest daughter—who wore a dark frock with her hair down—a hand off the boat after docking.

The Daily Mail reports that a 300-foot exclusion zone was placed around the Hollywood star's Italian villa during the former first family’s stay. Lake Como is the latest stop on the Obamas’ European vacation that also included a visit to the South of France. The family's lavish trip follows Sasha's recent high school graduation.

George, who was a staunch supporter of the president, and Barack have been friends for years. Back in 2012, the former commander-in-chief opened up to Entertainment Tonight about his friendship with the Ocean’s Eleven star. "The truth is we got to know each other because of a substantive issue. He is a terrific advocate on behalf of the people of Darfur, and to the people of Sudan who've been brutalized for a long time," Barack said.

He added, "And so when I was a senator -- this was well before I was president -- that was an issue that I was working together on a bipartisan basis, and George, who had traveled there, done documentaries there, and was very well-informed, came to testify in Congress. And so we got to know each other, and he is a good man, and a good friend."

Barack’s wife has even admitted that the dashing Hollywood star is her “freebie.” During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2018, the mom-of-two participated in a segment called “Things Michelle Obama Couldn’t Say as First Lady,” saying, “Oh, yeah. Clooney is my freebie. I think he’s all of our freebies.”