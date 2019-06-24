George and Amal Clooney are definitely in our list of favorite Hollywood couples. The pair always seems to be more in love than the last time, they value family over everything and they also love to partake in many different types of events, functions and activities - everything from royal engagements to hanging out with Bono from U2. They have an enviable social life!

The Ocean’s Eleven actor and the human rights lawyer tied the knot in 2014, with the pair welcoming twins Ella and Alexandar just three years later. Check out the couple’s sweet relationship milestones below:

The once most eligible Hollywood bachelor was swept off his feet after meeting Amal through a mutual friend. They have a lot more in common than what would be immediately obvious - they both share a love for social work and activism.

Amal worked as a lawyer before meeting George, and she has said that shortly after meeting him, “it felt like no matter what happened, [she] would never want to be with anyone else.” Although the couple rarely speaks out about their love, Amal expressed admiration and love for her husband at the 2018 American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award Gala.

The mother of two said: "He is a gentleman in every sense of the word and in a way that seems so rare these days and perhaps even outdated. Although George modestly attributes much of the success we are celebrating here tonight to luck, I think it’s incredible talent and character that got him here. And these attributes also make him an amazing husband and father.”

No wonder the couple looks as much in love as they did on their first date!