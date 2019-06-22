Baby Santiago helps mom Eva Longoria glam up for special day: 'it's bigger than my wedding day'

Santiago Enrique Bastón is living his best life. After turning one with a magical Disney day this past week, Eva Longoria’s tiny tot found himself at the center of yet another dreamy celebration. “Big day today!” exclaimed his famous momma in a video on Saturday, June 22 that showed her getting ready with a group of loved ones. “It’s Santi’s baptism day, y’all and his first birthday party,” she revealed, adding that the whole fanfare was “bigger than my wedding day.”

Happy Baptism day, Santiago!

Her hair rolled into curls, the Grand Hotel goddess enlisted her glam squad for the momentous day, not only so she’d look her best, but so some of her special guests would as well. “Everybody in this household has gotten hair and makeup!” she said, laughing.

Welcome to Santiago's glad workshop!

Lucky for us, Eva then turned the camera onto her little bundle of joy. She caught Santi, who wears an adorable pair of pajamas in the clip, going through her high-end stash of makeup. “Santi has decided to help with the hair and makeup this morning,” she narrated. “He’s just taking everything out of the makeup packages.”

Eventually, José 'Pepe' Bastón and Eva’s baby did step into church attire. He was “ready for his baptism,” in a crisp cream ensemble which featured the cutest shorts, a fitted jacket and beyond aww-worthy booties.

Eva shared a sweet photo of her bestie Maria Bravo holding her tiny tot

We also got a look at the mother-of-the-hour’s glowing outfit. Eva met the outing’s white dress code - a hue she’s been serving us nonstop as of late - in an ethereal long-sleeved dress. “Baptism day has arrived!” she excitedly wrote over the precious photo.

The Desperate Housewives alum went with a joint celebration for Santi’s birthday and baptism. Eva and her husband José’s worlds completely changed for the better when they welcomed baby Santi on June 19, 2018. “This past year has been the best year of my life,” she wrote in her birthday note to Santiago. “Having this beautiful soul to wake up to every morning and to put to bed every night has been magical.”