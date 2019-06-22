Another day, another reason to love J-Rod. The Amor, Amor, Amor singer and her MLB man have graced the world with a virtual public display of affection so sweet that our hearts can’t handle it. Alex Rodriguez published a brand new behind-the-scenes video on Friday, June 21, spotlighting Jennifer Lopez’s It’s My Party tour launch. Featuring intimate moments between the couple, their blended family and, of course, the concert tour, it’s mandatory viewing for lovers of the couple!

Scroll to watch the heartwarming video

Alex Rodriguez treated us all to the most amazing video tribute to his love Jennifer Lopez

“My heart can’t take it!” Alex prefaced fans in regards to the video, which opens with a split screen shot of him cheering on his fiancée. And once we started watching we immediately understood why. After the title appears, we see clips from two days prior to the 49-year-old’s opening night from Max, Emme and Ella's graduation day - Alex's eldest daugher Natasha had graduated a week prior.

Team J-Rod reporting for duty!

“Three little ones graduate from elementary school and one from middle school,” Alex says into the camera from the back of their car. “Today was a very emotional day, Emme was crying quite a bit.”

“I’m actually excited, the show's come together so beautiful and everyone’s been working so hard,” the Bronx beauty said upon Alex asking if she was nervous to open the show. “Everybody’s coming to have fun!”

Although we recommend watching the whole 23 minutes and 40 seconds of the video, some highlights include: Jlo and Arod’s private jet ride Q and A, buzzing bits from the final tech rehearsals, peeks into family life at home, Emme taking to the stage to sing, a post-show smooch for the ages and all around lots of heartwarming J-Rod moments.

Speaking of terrific tributes, JLo paid a big one of her own on Friday, honoring fellow music icon Selena Quintanilla. The superstar belted out Si Una Vez by the late Queen of Tejano, who she famously played in the 1997 film Selena. "Whenever I get to Texas I remember the beautiful time I spent here doing the movie Selena!!" The superstar wrote ahead of the show. “See you tonight San Antonio!!” Thus far, the tour has been fluttering with surprises - here’s to what comes next!