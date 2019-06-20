Matthew Hussey has been ruling Camila Cabello’s heart for over a year, and the British star seems to have been training his entire life to conquer the Cuban beauty. The 31-year-old YouTuber and relationship expert Matthew is a New York Times best-selling author and has dating advice to go around… did we mention his book is called Get the Guy?

Well, if you haven’t read Matthew’s books or watched to his online videos (remember, British man, British accent), don’t worry - here is the low-down on Matthew’s advice for a first date:

It is still unknown if Camila read Matthew’s book before meeting him on the set of Today, but he definitely got the girl. It seems like her and Matt look for similar things in their partner’s personalities.

In his talks, Matt encourages women to balance being vulnerable with being confident. He says women sometimes struggle to open up and instead make men feel like every date is an interview. He appreciates when women are laid back and their true selves.

Similarly, the Havana singer said during a panel at Cannes Lions that she loves “hearing people being vulnerable and honest and talking about the experience of being human.” So fans, Camila may have just realeased a steamy video with Shawn Mendes, but her relationship with Matthew Hussey sounds like a match made in heaven!