Why Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem decided to make this decision in their relationship

With true love comes an agreement. Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem are one of the most buzzed about couples in Hollywood. While fans love their chemistry on and off screen, the 45-year-old shared that she and her leading man made a special agreement. “We made a decision, a really good decision for us, not to talk about our relationship,” the Everybody Knows star told Tatler magazine. “It would feel very strange to do it a different way. I just couldn’t do it.”

Penélope and Javier, 50, got married in 2010, and are parents to children, Leo, eight and Luna, five. Throughout their relationship, the pair have kept a low-key private life. Keeping their children out of the spotlight and focusing on their careers. The pair recently gave fans a glimpse of their connection when they starred alongside each other in Loving Pablo. In the film, Javier plays Pablo Escobar, while she stars as his love interest Virginia Vallejo.

While starring with her husband was great, Penélope never wants him to go through that process again. “He was excited about all the junk food he could eat for the role," the actress told Ellen. "After the movie he became very healthy. I think to gain it [the weight] it was fast. But to lose it, it takes a while.”

The pair have been married since 2010

The worst part, her love and his weight followed her home. “At the end of shooting, I didn't want to see him like that ever again. Especially after we shot the scene at the cathedral, which is so dark and it was so tough to do, I just wanted to run away from there. You separate fiction and reality as much as you can, but there is that part of you that of course is going to get affected.”