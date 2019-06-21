There's no bad blood between Orlando Bloom's ex-wife and his new lady! On Thursday, Katy Perry attended the launch party for Kora Organics to support Miranda Kerr and her new beauty product the Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum (which by the way, promises to tone and brighten skin!). And in true modern family fashion, the two women hung out at the beauty event and even posed for a picture together, officially making them the coolest celebrity friendship in Hollywood.

Katy Perry attended a beauty event in support of Orlando Bloom's ex-wife Miranda Kerr, and the two ladies took a picture together Photo:@mirandakerr

In the photo posted by both Miranda and Katy, they're donning the latest and greatest summer styles. The singer wore a pastel peach dressed paired with a matching blazer, while the model wore a bright, hot pink mini dress. Also featured in the picture is Katy's sister Angela Hudson, who paired her yellow midi dress with a sunhat. "Thanks for shining bright with me @katyperry & Angela," Miranda wrote alongside the picture she posted on her social media.

Meanwhile, Katy also posted the same picture congratulating the supermodel for the launch of her new beauty product. "KORA-grats on an illuminating vitamin c packed to perfection product - The #Nonibright serum," she wrote. Many fans were quick to praise the two women for supporting each other. "We love a functioning family situation," one user wrote, while another called them her idols. "Supportive and respectful queens," the fan commented on the picture.

Orlando Bloom proposed to Katy Perry on Valentine's Day

Orlando and Miranda split in 2013, but they have both made it very clear that they want to do what's best for their family. “We’re a modern family,” the the supermodel previously said of her relationship with Orlando and Katy. Miranda is now married to Snapchat co-creator Evan Spiegel and have one child together and another on the way.

Miranda and her husband Evan Speigel have one child together and are expecting a second one soon

Orlando, who proposed to Katy on Valentine's Day this year, has also been vocal about the importance of co-parenting his and Miranda's son 8-year-old Flynn. “We love each other. We’re a family. We’re going to be in each other’s lives for the rest of our lives. There’s no question that for the sake of our son and everything else, we’re going to support one another and love each other as parents to Flynn,” he told Katie Couric in an interview. “Life sometimes doesn’t work out exactly as we plan or hope for,” Bloom added. “But we’re adults… We’re professionals. We love and care about each other. Most of all, we love our son.”