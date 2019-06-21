Laurie Hernandez on what lifts her up and why the 2020 Olympic Games will be different

Laurie Hernandez’s keys to success is simple: following mantras and having perspective. The Olympic gold medalist has teamed up with the Alcon for the "Eye Can, Eye Will" campaign to create a clear vison (literally and figuratively) on her path to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Now, fresh off of a two-year hiatus from the sport, the New Jersey native is gearing up for her second round at the games. If she makes it, she’ll be back for a second time and out of her teenage years. “What’s odd about gymnastics is that 20 is kind of deemed as almost old,” she tells HOLA! USA. “So being 16, it’s like, 'She’s finally old enough to get to the Olympics.' Then as soon as you hit 20 and above, everybody’s like, ‘Okay, grandma’s back.’"

She continued: “You’re the veteran of the group when you’re coming back a second time. I am really just enjoying the sport for what it is. I feel like there is less pressure because I was able to make the 2016 team, and I stressed so much about making it. I had such a wonderful time. Now, I really get to embrace where I am and just being able to have clear vision in all that I’m doing.”

The 19-year-old athlete is inspiring others as she partners with Alcon for the "Eye Can, Eye Will" campaign

HOLA! USA: Congrats on your latest campaign. How did you come up with your Alcon ‘Eye Can, Eye Will’ mantra?

Laurie Hernandez: "I think it really goes back to 2016 when competing on the balance beam. I told myself, 'I got this,' and the camera got a pretty good shot of that. It ended up going viral on social media. I find mantras to be really important in my life. I have sticky notes all over my bedroom walls and windows and bathroom mirrors."

You’re an influence to a lot of girls, who influences you?

"My family has a really big part in my gymnastics career, my journey and really making sure that I have the confidence to go up there and do the best that I can. Going out there and [also] kind of telling myself 'I can do this.' I believe in myself."

What is something about the gymnastics community and peers you’d want people to know?

"Making sure that we all can promote not only that we were one of the most diverse gymnastics team in a very long time, but we work strong together. When we work together, that’s when the magic really happens."

To be a Latina taking on the main stage in the Olympics, what does that mean to you?

"There was a meet and greet after 2016 where I just remember so many Hispanic families coming out and saying, ‘We saw you at the Olympics; we saw your curls; we saw you. My daughter didn’t think that she could do sports or do gymnastics, but she saw someone who looks like her, and now she wants to try.' That was mind blowing to me. I didn’t realize how much of an impact I had."

You just turned 19, how did you celebrate?

"I live in Orange County, California for training and my brother came out from New Jersey to visit. Even though it was just a weekend that we spent together, it melted my heart. Nineteen feels interesting. I’m hanging on to the last bit of my teenage years for dear life."

What are some of your personal and professional goals from now until the next games?

"To make the Olympics, that’s my main [goal]. It sounds so silly, but at the same time it’s really tough. There’s a lot of different qualifiers, so making that team for sure. Also embracing who I am, and where I am right now in the gymnastics world."

How is training? What the toughest part? Easiest part?

I think the toughest part has been getting back and used to gymnastics. It's a really painful sport. It’s just getting my body back used to doing that over and over again. But there’s so much love that comes from it and being able to say my job is to literally do flips, it’s not so bad."

You were a part of the final 5 - if you could coin your name and mantra for 2020 – what would it be?

"I feel like I have to use, 'We Got This' as a team. Since we deemed ourselves the Final Five, since we were the final five girls to compete. For 2020, it’s down to four girls so maybe we could be the First Four!"