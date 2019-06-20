Eva Longoria and José Bastón have romantic date night in celebration of son's birthday

Eva Longoria and José Bastón had a lot to celebrate during their very special date night on Wednesday, June 19. The Grand Hotel executive producer and the businessman were dressed to the nines and loved up as they made their way out of Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills. Eva and Jose walked hand-in-hand as their photos were snapped by photographers. Eva, 47, wore a chic grey blazer and white pants combo. She completed her look with a posh pink crossbody bag. Jose was ever dapper in neutral tones. Missing from the photo was birthday boy Santiago. Baby Bastón marked a huge milestone, as he celebrated his first birthday.

Eva Longoria and José Bastón had a romantic date night in celebration of their son's birthday

Eva kicked the day off with a sweet message dedicated to her little one. “When did this happen?!!! I have a one year old! Y’all he’s not a baby anymore, he’s a toddler! this past year has been the best year of my life,” she wrote next to a picture of her gazing at her son. “Having this beautiful soul to wake up to every morning and to put to bed every night has been magical. Every laugh and giggle that comes out of your mouth and every smile that crosses your face has been pure joy! Thank you for choosing me as your mamá! I love you amor mio! Happy Birthday Santi baby!”

MORE: Eva Longoria has a big birthday bash planned for son Santiago

The Desperate Housewives alum also took the day to share some never-before-seen photos of her little man from the hospital. Santiago is set to bring in his birthday with style and set the bar high for future celebrations. Eva shared that her son’s party will double as his christening and birthday celebration. Because, why not knock out two special occasions at once?

“I swore I wasn’t going to be that mom that had the big one year old birthday,” Eva joked to Seth Meyers. “Then my husband happened. He’s Mexican so we literally have 150 Mexicans coming over. It’s bigger than our wedding. So, what we’re doing is we’re baptizing him the same day. It’s going to be great and everyone will be there.”