Adele used this exercise to lose 14 pounds after marriage split and she looks fabulous!

Next time you plan on missing out on your pilates class, you might want to think twice. The low-impact exercise tones and slims and Adele con confirm it! The Oscar and Grammy-winning singer, who is single and thriving, lost 14 pounds after splitting from her ex-husband Simon Konecki, and it’s all thanks to reformer Pilates. On June 15, the 31-year-old posed for a photo opp with the Spice Girls (minus Victoria Beckham) at Wembley Stadium and Adele looked beautiful as always but also in great shape.

The British beauty looks ultra-slim and fabulous sporting a black top with floral high-waisted bottoms. Her makeup is flawless as per usual, and her jawline appears cut while her cheekbones are sharp and defined.

In reference to the Hello singer’s workout regimen a source told The Sun, “Adele has been out enjoying herself and she sees that as her priority at the moment, along with being a mom to Angelo. She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her.” They added, “It’s a bonus that she has shifted some weight. Her mates are glad she’s letting loose and there’s nothing but good feelings towards her. She’s got a new lease [on] life.”

The mom-of-one is said to be loving her exercise routine and has found an amazing workout buddy in X-Factor Judge Ayda Field. While with Pilates mat classes your muscles are working to lift against gravity the reformer adds resistance with the use of springs from the machine.

The performer and the 45-year-old entrepreneur married in 2016 after five years of dating and welcomed their son back in 2012. Following the split of her three-year marriage, the Skyfall singer is focusing on herself and her six-year-old son, Angelo. Adele has also been spotted living her best single life with her gal pals – including Jennifer Lawrence.

