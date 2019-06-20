Camila Cabello announced her Señorita collab with Shawn Mendes and we could barely hold our excitement at the thought of an I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel, but what is even more exciting is her upcoming album!

Fans have been waiting for the Cuban star's second album for a few years and although little is known about it, she has been dropping hints on social media and sharing how being in love with her boyfriend, British YouTuber and author Matthew Hussey, has been instrumental to her song making.

The Havana singer confessed on social media: “Writing this album is the best time in my life and I have so many stories to tell and memories to capture and things I want to say and I can’t wait to show you.”

Although Camila and Matthew do their best to stay out of the limelight and keep their relationship private, they have been together since early 2018 and seem to be madly in love. In 2018 she confessed to Marie Claire: “In person, we’re just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.” Awwww!