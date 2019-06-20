Why Sophie Turner's father was 'beyond pleased' when she married Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner’s father couldn’t be happier having Joe Jonas as his son-in-law. The Game of Thrones star shared that her music-loving father always had a certain type of man he wanted her to bring home. “My dad was beyond pleased when I married a musician,” the 23-year-old said on the HPFA in Conversation podcast. “It was always kind of a “You have to marry a rugby player or a musician.’ So, I got one of them right.” Sophie and Joe got married during a surprise ceremony in May – after the Billboard Music Awards.

Not only does the Jonas Brother have her music-loving father’s seal of approval, his music does too. “He’s getting into the Jonas Brothers,” she said. “I don’t think they are kind of his demographic, but he’s getting into them now and he loves them. Their new music is fantastic.” Although Sophie’s family was proud of the nuptials, Joe’s mother and father had a problem when they missed the invite to the first ceremony. "[My parents] have this amazing restaurant in North Carolina and I think a couple of their staff walked up and were like, ‘Congratulations! I saw,”’ he told Sirus XM about his parents finding out. “And then they had to find out. I was doing a lot of apologizing and ‘Hey, you guys want to come out to L.A.? I got you four spas at the Four Seasons.’”

The 29-year-old assured his parents that they didn’t miss anything but the legal portion of the ceremony, and they will be included in the second ceremony, which is supposed to happen this summer. “Well, in my mind, that was just the legal portion of the marriage,” the Sucker singer added. “So I was thinking, ‘Look this is not the most important day. There’s an important day, I’ll keep it private, but ahead of us."

Despite the mishap, family is still important to the middle Jonas. Joe revealed that it was his wife’s relationship with the men in his life, that inspired him to fix things with his brothers. “It encouraged me to see she had such a great relationship with her brothers,” he told Harper’s Bazaar. “That was really a big thing for me to be able to look at that and say ‘I gotta get my s—t together.”