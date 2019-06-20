This picture had Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod fans freaking out. So what does it mean?

Make a wish and pucker up...save the date! That’s what Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez did for their latest snap. The Money singer and the MLB commentator stole the perfect moment in front of a sign that read “11:11.” The picture sent fans in a frenzy as they tried to figure out the meaning behind the post. Some of J-Rod’s celebrity friends chimed in. Maluma was ever so humbled and used the moment to reference his album with the same title with a black heart emoji. Fans also believed the couple were teasing a possible wedding date.

11:11 has significant meanings to various people and hints why fans couldn’t get enough of the picture. Many believe when the number combo comes up, it’s a chance to manifest opportunity, tap into your true self, a sign from a deceased love one, or the chance to make a wish. November 11, would also be the perfect time to have a fall wedding with signifagant meaning. Although they seem to have everything, Jennifer, 49, and Alex, 43, could have been wishing for a dream wedding or everlasting love. JLo and Alex have been finding time to spend with each other as she hits the road for her It’s My Party World Tour.

The pair don’t have to wish for much, as they seem to have the perfect romance. Jennifer celebrated her leading man, with a montage dedicated to him on Father’s Day. “How lucky are we to have you in our lives...not only do you make us all laugh everyday, you help us to be our best selves with a loving gentle hand. Being there and caring with a consistent presence that doesn’t ever waiver,” she wrote to Alex, who is father to daughters Ella and Natasha, and a huge part of her children’s Max and Emme’s lives.

“Macho...I cannot begin to tell you how much you have come to mean to me and Max and Emme!! Seeing the father you are to Tashi and Ella is one of my greatest joys and they are so fortunate to have you to call Daddy!!! We all love you so much!! Happy Fathers Day!!”