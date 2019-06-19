Music icon Marc Anthony has announced his latest project: Behind Marc Anthony’s OPUS. The short film starring Jennifer Lopez’s former beau gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his newest album, OPUS, which is set to be released on Friday, June 21, exclusively on Apple Music.

OPUS brings together Marc and Sergio George, who worked with Marc on his early hits and co-produced his 3.0 album. OPUS will be the salsa sensation's 12th album. See the trailer below:

The superstar will go on his OPUS Tour in September and is excited to share this intimate behind-the-scenes look with his fans. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to share some of the most intimate parts of my creative process as an artist and to discuss in detail the evolution of OPUS in this short film for Apple Music,” the star said.