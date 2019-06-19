Eva Longoria is planning the bash of the year for son Santiago Enrique’s first birthday on June 19. Like many first time parents, Eva believed that she would be a low-key kind of mom, but it’s turning out not to be the case! The Grand Hotel executive producer shared that she will be combining his first birthday along with his baptism. She explained how joining both special occasions has made the milestone birthday party for baby Santiago to become a grand event.

In an interview with People Magazine at the Grand Hotel premiere held at the Fontainebleu Hotel in Miami, Eva shared that she swore that she wasn’t going to be the kind of mom that plans crazy big birthday bashes for her kids, but that the party is turning out to be bigger than her 2016 wedding to husband José “Pepe” Baston.

The actress took to her social media channels to share her emotions about Santi's first birthday, by posting a photo of the pair and captioning it with, "When did this happen?!!! I have a one year old! Y’all he’s not a baby anymore, he’s a toddler! 😩 this past year has been the best year of my life. Having this beautiful soul to wake up to every morning and to put to bed every night has been magical. Every laugh and giggle that comes out of your mouth and every smile that crosses your face has been pure joy! Thank you for choosing me as your mamá! I love you amor mio! Happy Birthday Santi baby!"

The actress is currently on a publicity tour for her new show Grand Hotel which airs on Mondays at 10 pm right after The Bachelorette on ABC. Eva has previously shared that while working on the show, she was pregnant with Santi. The pressure of the show, which she has described as her baby, made her feel like she was “pregnant with both,” at the same time. At the premiere, Eva and her husband stood in the back as baby Santi cheered on his mom's achievement, baby rattle in tow.